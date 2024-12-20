Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 77,705 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 77,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,273,584.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,616.15. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.