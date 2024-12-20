Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.82. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 43,177 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,766,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,075 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 257,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $4,338,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

