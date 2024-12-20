Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 179,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 282,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.