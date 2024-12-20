China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

