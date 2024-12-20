Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,525.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

