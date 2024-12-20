Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,800. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,971,000 after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $15,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.