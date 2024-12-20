CIBC Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$76.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.00.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.