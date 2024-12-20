Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

