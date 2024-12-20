Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $554,455.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,794.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

