CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 26,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 46,696 shares.The stock last traded at $25.21 and had previously closed at $25.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCNE

CNB Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.