Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

