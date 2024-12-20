Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 102,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
