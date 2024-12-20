Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 102,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

