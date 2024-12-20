Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 476,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
