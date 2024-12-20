Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

