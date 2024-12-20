Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were up 1.9% on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $275.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $280.90 and last traded at $279.15. Approximately 4,266,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,221,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.92.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.22.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,720 shares of company stock worth $79,787,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

