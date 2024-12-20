Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BVN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 253,421 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 128,736 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

