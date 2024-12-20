Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Palmer Brown Purchases 9,401 Shares

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Palmer Brown bought 9,401 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($33.20) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($312,074.19).

Compass Group Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,635.44 ($32.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,467.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,590.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,399.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,084 ($26.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786 ($34.82).

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($30.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.50) to GBX 2,800 ($35.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.25) to GBX 2,600 ($32.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,675 ($33.43).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

