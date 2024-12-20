Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,387.20. This represents a 37.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Gishen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Adam Gishen sold 70,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $184,800.00.

NASDAQ CSLR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,459. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

