Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 447812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Conduent Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.