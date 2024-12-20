Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $99.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 189.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.