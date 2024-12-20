Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $26.68. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 102,971 shares trading hands.
Consolidated Water Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
