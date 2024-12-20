Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.64. Cosan shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 138,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

