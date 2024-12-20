Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

CRLBF stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $428.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.73. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

