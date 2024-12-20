Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $63,308.95 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $63,308.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 443,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,856.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 106,667 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $522,668.30.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 6,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00.
Crexendo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.05 and a beta of 1.10. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
