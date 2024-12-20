Critical Survey: SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05% Oncology Institute -17.63% -186.83% -34.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SBC Medical Group and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.31%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Volatility and Risk

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Oncology Institute”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.91 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Oncology Institute $378.93 million 0.04 -$83.07 million ($0.78) -0.27

SBC Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats Oncology Institute on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

