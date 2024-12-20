crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and $57.25 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,422.78 or 1.01559575 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,916.05 or 0.99938963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 77,343,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,620,257 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 77,408,092.00343753. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99789038 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $40,928,574.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

