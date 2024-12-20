Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $366.20 and last traded at $366.46. Approximately 134,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 226,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $47,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

