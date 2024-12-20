DA Davidson Has Negative View of LINKBANCORP FY2025 Earnings

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

LNKB stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a PE ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

