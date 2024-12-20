Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 656495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

