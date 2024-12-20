Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 19,226 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,955,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,370,204.89. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44.

On Monday, October 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57.

Datadog stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.66. 3,032,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,308. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 280.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

