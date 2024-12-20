Decred Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Decred has a market cap of $232.20 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $14.06 or 0.00015123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00007277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,471.65 or 0.48908548 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,514,696 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

