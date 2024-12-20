Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Delhi Bank stock remained flat at $20.50 on Thursday. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.
About Delhi Bank
