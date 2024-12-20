Dmitry Melnikov Sells 44,592 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $568,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,565,672.76. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $570,051.00.

Semrush Trading Down 0.2 %

Semrush stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 452,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Semrush by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semrush by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

