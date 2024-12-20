Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Sells $74,437.30 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DY stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $207.20.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
