E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 218328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EONGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Stock Up 0.7 %

About E.On

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.77.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

