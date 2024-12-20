EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 246,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,926. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

