Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,637,562. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

