Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $530,214.07 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,775,576 coins and its circulating supply is 22,442,422 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

