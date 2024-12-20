Elixirr International plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.30 (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ELIX opened at GBX 716 ($8.95) on Friday. Elixirr International has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.06) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £336.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,988.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 731.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 643.60.

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.12), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($249,966.88). 51.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

