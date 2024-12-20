Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.62. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

