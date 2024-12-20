Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. Enpro has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enpro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Enpro by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

