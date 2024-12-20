Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($12.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.07). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($12.99), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Company Profile
Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.
