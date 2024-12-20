Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enterprise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

