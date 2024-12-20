Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Bancorp
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Jabil’s Winning Streak Begins: Market Bottom Set, Future in Focus
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- High-Flying HEICO Eyes New Heights in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Beyond Reality: Investing in AR/VR Tech for Future Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.