Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 371668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.
Separately, TD Securities cut Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
