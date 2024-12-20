EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 549473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

