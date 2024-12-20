Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 64.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.18.

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

EFX stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.