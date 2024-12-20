Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BMRC FY2025 Earnings

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

