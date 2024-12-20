Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 123,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 547,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Euronav Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

