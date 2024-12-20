Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.