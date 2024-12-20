eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,209,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,634,408. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.
- On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.
eXp World Trading Down 0.3 %
eXp World stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.48.
eXp World Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
