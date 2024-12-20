eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,209,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,634,408. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

eXp World Trading Down 0.3 %

eXp World stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.